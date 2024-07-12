Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 10:12PM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-105 degrees each
afternoon.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT
Saturday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.