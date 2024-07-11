Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 531 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles north of Hartman, or 18 miles north of Coolidge, moving south
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Holly, Granada, and Hartman.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.