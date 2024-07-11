Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 9:56PM MDT until July 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-104 degrees each
afternoon.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. For
the third Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.