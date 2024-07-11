Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 9:56PM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 100-105 degrees each
afternoon, with some areas reaching 108 degrees.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT
Saturday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.