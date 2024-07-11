Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 9:56PM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-104 degrees each

afternoon.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont counties.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.

For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. For

the third Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.