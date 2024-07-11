Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 2:20PM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 100-105 degrees each

afternoon, with some areas reaching 108 degrees.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT

Saturday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.