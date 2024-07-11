Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 2:20PM MDT until July 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-104 degrees each
afternoon.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. For
the third Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illness
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.