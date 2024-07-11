Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 11:06AM MDT until July 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 94
expected. For the third Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 96
expected.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. For
the third Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.