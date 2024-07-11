Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 11:06AM MDT until July 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95

expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 94

expected. For the third Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 96

expected.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont

County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.

For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. For

the third Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.