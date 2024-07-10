Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 2:29PM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures are expected to be 97-104 deg each
afternoon.
* WHERE…Urban areas of El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont
counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM each day.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.