Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rush, or 33 miles southwest of Limon, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Yoder and Rush.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.