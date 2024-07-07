Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Ellicott to near Fountain to near Fort

Carson. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Yoder, Ellicott,

Fort Carson, Schriever Space Force Base, Security,

Security-Widefield, Rush, and Stratmoor.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.