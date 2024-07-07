Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:45 PM

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stonewall, or 24 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Raton Pass, Segundo, and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

