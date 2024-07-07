Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 8:44PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 844 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles south of Swink to 8 miles northeast of Delhi,
moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Rocky Ford, Delhi, and Timpas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.