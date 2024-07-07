Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 8:27PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 827 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast
of Greenhorn Mountain, or 22 miles south of Pueblo, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.