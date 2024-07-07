Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 6:46PM MDT until July 7 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Hanover, or 17 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.