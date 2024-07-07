Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 6:45PM MDT until July 7 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of

Walsenburg, or 31 miles north of Trinidad, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.