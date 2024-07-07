Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 6:44PM MDT until July 7 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Northwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 644 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of
Truckton, or 27 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.