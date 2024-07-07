Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 6:39PM MDT until July 7 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southern Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 639 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Guffey to near Victor, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Victor.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.