Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 2:38PM MDT until July 7 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern

Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,

Falcon, Security-Widefield, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space

Force Base.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.