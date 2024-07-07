Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 12:41AM MDT until July 7 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 12:41 AM

At 1241 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hasty, or 16
miles west of Lamar, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, and Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Alerts

National Weather Service

