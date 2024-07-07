Flash Flood Warning issued July 7 at 9:36PM MDT until July 7 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1130 PM MDT.
* At 936 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced
heavy rain in La Junta area and flooding has been reported of
highway 50 at Steen Ave. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall
is expected. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink and Cheraw.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.