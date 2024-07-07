Flash Flood Warning issued July 7 at 9:36PM MDT until July 7 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1130 PM MDT.

* At 936 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced

heavy rain in La Junta area and flooding has been reported of

highway 50 at Steen Ave. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall

is expected. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink and Cheraw.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.