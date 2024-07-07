Flash Flood Warning issued July 7 at 8:25PM MDT until July 7 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 825 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Highway 50 corridor from Fowler to Rocky Ford.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall
rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1
inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Rocky Ford, Fowler, Manzanola, Olney Springs and Crowley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.