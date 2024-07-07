Flash Flood Warning issued July 7 at 8:25PM MDT until July 7 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 825 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Highway 50 corridor from Fowler to Rocky Ford.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall

rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rocky Ford, Fowler, Manzanola, Olney Springs and Crowley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.