Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 11:57PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1157 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Lamar, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Granada, and McClave.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.