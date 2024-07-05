Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 826 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles west of Kim, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las

Animas County east of Trinidad.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.