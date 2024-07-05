Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 826 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles west of Kim, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County east of Trinidad.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.