Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Trinchera, or 22 miles east of Trinidad, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Trinchera.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.