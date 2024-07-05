Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, and Hoehne.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.