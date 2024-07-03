Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 3:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles southwest of Higbee, or 32 miles south of North La Junta,
moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Otero and
northeastern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.