Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of Kim, or 25 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving
east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kim.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.