Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Farisita, or 39 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Farisita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.