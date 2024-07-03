Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Delhi, or 27 miles southwest of La Junta, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Otero

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.