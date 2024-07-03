Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Delhi, or 27 miles southwest of La Junta, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Otero
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.