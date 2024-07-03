Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 1:27AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 127 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Higbee, or 21 miles south of North La Junta,
moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero
and northeastern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.