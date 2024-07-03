Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:42PM MDT until July 3 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 541 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stonington, or

13 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.