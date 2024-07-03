Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:39PM MDT until July 3 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Ramah, or 27 miles southwest of Limon, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Open country south of Ramah and east of Calhan

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.