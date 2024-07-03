Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:36PM MDT until July 3 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 536 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hasty, or 17

miles west of Lamar, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, McClave, Hasty, Queens Reservoir, John Martin

Reservoir, and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.