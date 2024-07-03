Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:24PM MDT until July 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 524 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Las Animas to 13 miles south of John Martin

Reservoir to 20 miles southeast of Higbee, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon, and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.