Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:24PM MDT until July 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 524 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Las Animas to 13 miles south of John Martin
Reservoir to 20 miles southeast of Higbee, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon, and Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.