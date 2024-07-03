Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 4:36AM MDT until July 3 at 5:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 AM MDT.

* At 435 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Ford,
or 13 miles northwest of La Junta, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Rocky Ford and Cheraw.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

