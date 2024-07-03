Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:41PM MDT until July 3 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles northwest
of Delhi, or 34 miles south of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east
central Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.