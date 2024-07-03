Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:41PM MDT until July 3 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles northwest

of Delhi, or 34 miles south of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.