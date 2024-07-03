Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:27PM MDT until July 3 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Higbee, or 22 miles south of North La Junta, moving southeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.