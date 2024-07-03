Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 1:43AM MDT until July 3 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 215 AM MDT.
* At 143 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest
of Higbee, or 21 miles south of North La Junta, moving east at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Otero County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.