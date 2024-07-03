Flood Warning issued July 3 at 5:37AM MDT until July 3 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

.Localized heavy rainfall has caused quickly rising water levels

that will last through the rest of this morning.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including La Junta…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early this morning to a crest of 11.1 feet this morning. It

will then fall below flood stage later this morning.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.1 feet on 08/22/1984.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at noon MDT.