Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 929 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 28 miles south of Pueblo, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.