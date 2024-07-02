Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 929 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22
miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 28 miles south of Pueblo, moving
east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.