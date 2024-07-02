Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Delhi, or 37 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Las

Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.