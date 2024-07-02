Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 11:22PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1122 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Rocky Ford, or 11 miles west of La Junta, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Cheraw, and

Timpas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.