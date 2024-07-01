Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 3:40 PM

At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Higbee to 6 miles
southwest of Kim. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Kim.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

