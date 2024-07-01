Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Higbee to 6 miles

southwest of Kim. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.