Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 1:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Fort Garland, or 30 miles east of San Luis Valley
Airport, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Brief heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch
hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
La Veta, Farisita, La Veta Pass, Gardner, Spring Burn Scar south of
Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring Burn Scar north of Highway
160, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, and
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.