Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near San Luis to near Mesita. Movement was east

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis, Mesita, Jaroso, San Pablo, Sanchez Reservoir, Chama, and

Garcia.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.