Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 8:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles north of Crowley, or 31 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ordway and Sugar City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.