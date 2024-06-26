Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Springfield, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, Two Buttes, and Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.