Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Higbee, or 19 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving north at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Higbee and Timpas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.