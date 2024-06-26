Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Kim, or 40 miles west of Springfield, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.